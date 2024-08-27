San Francisco Giants Need Ace to Step Up vs. Brewers with Playoff Hopes Fading
The playoff hopes of the San Francisco Giants are on life support. They currently have only a 2.3 percent chance of making the postseason according to ESPN.
Desperately needing a win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, they are sending one of their aces, Logan Webb, to the mound.
Whenever the Giants have needed a big performance from Webb, he has provided it. He regularly stops losing streaks, getting the team back on track when they need a victory the most.
He is facing a tall task on Tuesday when pitching against the National League Central-leading Brewers. Milwaukee is 75-55 on the season, 10 games clear of the Chicago Cubs.
Their lineup is very deep and talented. Willy Adames is top 25 in the Majors in home runs and RBI. William Contreras is having a strong season and Jackson Chourio has gotten going after a slow start to his rookie campaign.
The Giants are 5.5 games back of the final wild card spot in the NL, currently occupied by the Atlanta Braves. Webb, who is 11-8 with a 3.13 ERA, will be making his Major League-high 28th start of the season.
This is the first time that he will be on the mound against the Brewers this season. San Francisco certainly hopes he can continue the dominance he has had previously against them.
In four career starts against the Brew Crew, Webb has pitched 26 innings with a 1.74 ERA with 35 strikeouts and only five walks.
Opposing him will be Tobias Myers. The Milwaukee rookie has made 20 appearances and 19 starts in 2024 and has a record of 6-5 with a 2.87 ERA. This will be the first time in his career that he faces San Francisco.
Oddsmakers are expecting this game to be highly competitive. It is listed essentially as a pick’em, with the Brewers listed as slight -115 favorites and the Giants being listed at -105.
The over/under for the game has been set at eight runs in what could shape up to be quite the pitcher’s duel.
When listed as underdogs this season, San Francisco hasn’t found much success, going 24-33 this season. The Giants need to stop the bleeding as they have lost three out of their last four games, quelling all the momentum they had built after the trade deadline as they continue to struggle against winning teams.