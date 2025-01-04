San Francisco Giants Not Listed Among Favorites for Right-Handed Ace
The San Francisco Giants are expected to be in the mix for Roki Sasaki.
The Giants met with the right-hander, something not every team can say.
Coming stateside, some consider him a potential superstar. He's expected to come to the United States and be one of the top five to 10 starters in Major League Baseball.
His free agency has been somewhat secretive. Reports have indicated he's met with certain teams, but his agent, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, hasn't confirmed or denied much of anything.
Wolfe has spoken about his client, but hasn't given exact specifics of what he might want.
In the past, Japanese-born players have preferred to play on the West Coast. Sasaki playing in California would give San Francisco a better chance than other teams, which is important in this scenario.
However, in an appearance on "Foul Territory," insider Ken Rosenthal listed the front-runners for Sasaki.
"As far as where we are now, yes there are teams that have been identified as the leaders, the ones that have met with Sasaki... I don't know where this is going, I don't know where he is going to end up. Anyone who tells you otherwise is kidding themselves. But it certainly seems like the teams that we've heard mentioned — the Dodgers, the Mets, the Yankees, the Padres, the Rangers, and some others — those are the obvious front-runners based on simply the fact that they have met with Sasaki and other teams have not."
While he mentioned "some others," he didn't list the Giants as one of the teams.
Rosenthal didn't add which other ball clubs are in the mix, but all indications had pointed to San Francisco being a potential landing spot.
Sasaki will have to decide by Jan. 23, when his window closes.
There's a chance he could sign starting on Jan. 15, when the new international signing period opens.
The Giants will have their decision, either way, in the next few weeks.
For a San Francisco team that needs another arm, Sasaki has to be the focus for now.
Regardless, considering he can only sign for up to $7.5 million due to international signing rules, it shouldn't impact the other moves the Giants can make.
It's important that San Francisco doesn't allow Sasaki to ruin its free agency.
If there's a pitcher the front office wants, signing said pitcher before Sasaki's decision should happen.