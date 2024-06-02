San Francisco Giants Outfielders Reportedly Want Changes to Home Stadium
The San Francisco Giants have been able to claw their way back into the playoff picture after a slow start had them looking like one of he most disappointing teams in the entire league.
As losers of two in a row against the New York Yankees, they'll look to salvage the finale on Sunday to avoid a sweep before heading out on the road for a six-game trip.
Despite being under .500, they still hold a share of the third Wild Card spot, something they're likely going to need if they want to be playing playoff baseball considering they're already 7.5 games out of first place in the NL West.
But, it's going to be a battle for the Giants, especially because of all the injuries they've dealt with so far, and by not having their star rookie Jung Hoo Lee available for the rest of the season after he underwent shoulder surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder that was sustained after he dislocated it.
The Korean star suffered this injury after crashing into the center field wall at Oracle Park.
That's one of the reasons why San Francisco players are looking for the organization to make some changes to the outfield wall according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.
"Giants outfielders have had private talks with team officials about placing padding on the entire outfield fence with injuries to Jung Hoo Lee, Austin Slater and Luis Matos recently after crashing into the chain-link fence portions," he reports.
Austin Slater is currently on the seven-day injured list with a concussion after crashing into the wall. He's been sidelined since May 10 and was recently sent down to the minors to start his rehab assignment to work his way back onto the Major League diamond.
Luis Matos avoided a minor and major injury when he slammed into the wall, but did bang his knee into the chain-link fence hard enough that something much worse could have occurred than what resulted.
This seems like something the Giants should take care of, and take care of quickly, as they can't afford to lose more players to injuries like these that could be prevented.
There's an opportunity to do so within the seven-day window when this team is outside of their home park.
Whether or not they make these adjustments will be seen.