San Francisco Giants Named Potential Landing Spot for All-Star Slugger
The San Francisco Giants are heading into free agency hoping to finally make a splash after missing out in recent years.
It was another mediocre season for the Giants in 2024, as they finished just under .500 and hovered around that record for most of the year. Besides a couple of outlier years, San Francisco has struggled for most of the decade.
Now, former catcher Buster Posey has taken over as president of baseball operations, and hopes to change the trajectory of the franchise.
Over the past few winters, the Giants have consistently missed out on the top free agents. The hope is that Posey will bring some credibility to San Francisco and help convince free agents to come.
Heading into the offseason, one of the most glaring needs for the Giants is to improve the offense. Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report spoke about San Francisco as a good landing spot for Baltimore Orioles slugger, Anthony Santander.
While the Giants play in one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in the league, their lack of power has really held the team back. San Francisco has not had a home run hitter since Barry Bonds, who was the last Giants player to hit 30 home runs for the team — back in 2024.
The Giants have swung and missed on top free agents like Giancarlo Stanton, Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in recent years. An agreement with infielder Carlos Correa went up in smoke after his physical revealed a concerning injury and nixed that deal.
Santander is in the superstar category. But, last year with the Orioles was able to total 44 home runs and 102 RBIs.
That type of offensive production is exactly what San Francisco needs in the middle of the order, as he would pair nice with Matt Chapman and Heliot Ramos in the lineup. Also, he would provide the Giants with a switch hitter to help diversify their lineup.
In the spacious outfield of San Francisco, Santander might be a tad exposed defensively, but he could slide into the designated hitter slot a majority of the time. Santander usually played right field in Baltimore.
While the Giants want to bring in some good talent, they are also trying to build sustainable success for the future.
Adding a player the caliber of Santander would fix one problems in the lineup for San Francisco, but more work would still need to be done.