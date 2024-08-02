San Francisco Giants Predicted to Sign Star Shortstop to Megadeal
The San Francisco Giants took an approach at the deadline that saw them buy and sell.
While it might've been a better idea to go heavy on one of those sides, they decided to go somewhere right in the middle. With starting pitchers getting healthy for this ball club, there's a chance this could work out for them in the near future.
However, there are still multiple holes they're going to have to fill in the offseason, most importantly at shortstop.
Since Brandon Crawford has left the organization, the Giants have had a tough time finding his replacement. It's not easy finding a player of his caliber, and the chances of ever doing so in the next few seasons seem unlikely.
Still, there's a massive need for adding a shortstop this winter, and there will be one who's available who could help this team in a big way.
Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers hits free agency in the offseason, and Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted he's going to land with San Francisco on a six-year, $140 million deal.
"Adames got tied to the Giants when they were looking for a shortstop last winter, and it's reasonable to think that search will be back on this winter. That's unless they want to trust in Tyler Fitzgerald's recent breakout, which they shouldn't."
Finding a shortstop was considered a need for the front office during the trade deadline, but not many impact ones were on the market.
Throughout the past few campaigns, there haven't been many in baseball better than Adames.
The right-handed slugger is one of the best hitting shortstops in Major League Baseball and has once again impressed at the plate this year. In 412 at-bats, he's currently slashing .248/.331/.432 with 17 home runs.
Surprisingly not named an All-Star once in his career, Adames has multiple seasons with 20-plus home runs, including in 2022 when he hit 31.
If they could lock him up for the next six years at $140 million, this seems like a favorable deal for multiple reasons.
The Giants clearly need to find somebody who can play the position, and at only 28 years old, they'd have him for much of his prime.