San Francisco Giants Predicted To Land Top Shortstop on the Market
The San Francisco Giants will look to continue to add big names in free agency under new leadership. One name on the free agent market has been heavily linked with the Giants, shortstop Willy Adames.
The 29-year-old is hitting free agency for the first time and is the conensus third best bat on the market. In MLB Trade Rumors' annual free agent predictions, Adames was predicted to land with San Francisco by all four writers.
Heading into free agency, the shortstop had one of the best seasons of his career. In 161 games, he hit a career high in home runs (32), RBIs (112) and doubles (33). Adames was top 10 in wRC+ among all shortstop during 2024 to go along with his huge final season before free agency.
Since 2021, Adames is tied for the most home runs among all shortstops with 112 and leads all shortstops with 363. Not only is he one of the most prolific power hitting shortstops in the league, but he also played at least 139 games since 2021. He is as reliable as they come.
Not only that, but he is a solid defender, with both of his outs above average and arm strength above average, according to Baseball Savant.
MLB Trade Rumors has his contract predicted for six years, $160 million, similar to the extension that Matt Chapman signed.
The Giants have been looking for an everyday shortstop since Brandon Crawford's departure and the failed signing of Carlos Correa. For a time, it appeared as if Marco Luciano would be that answer, but he is now on his third position change.
Tyler Fitzgerald had a huge rookie season in 2024 at shortstop, posting an .831 OPS in 96 games. However, the Giants don't have any everyday second baseman with the likely departure of Thairo Estrada, leaving a hole in the infield.
If San Francisco were to sign Adames as an upgrade at short and to add some power, Fitzgerald could easily slide over to second base and fill in on the veteran's off days.
One thing that Adames added to his repertoire in 2024 was the stolen bases, stealing a career high 21 bags. While it wasn't exactly a prolific base stealing season, movement on the bases is something San Francisco desperately needs.
Of course, the Giants have been in the running for many big names throughout the years and haven't been able to close. Until it happens, many will be skeptical.