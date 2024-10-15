San Francisco Giants Prospects in Full Swing in the AFL
The San Francisco Giants season is over and it's time to look towards finding a GM and focusing on next season. For most of the organization, that is. Every fall, the Arizona Fall League kicks off for prospects from every team. With the AFL kicking off, the Giants' prospects are now getting even more at-bats and innings along with the other top prospects.
The AFL is a star studded event with a ton of team's best minor leaguers facing off and San Francisco is no exception.
The team's top prospect, Bryce Eldridge, is participating this season. Eldridge skyrocetted through the minors this season, reaching Triple-A as a 19-year-old. In 116 games, he posted an .890 OPS with 23 home runs. He is expected to be a big part of the near future for the Giants.
His Fall League has not gotten off to a great start, however. It's been a long season with lots of movement. Thus far through 16 at-bats the first baseman has recorded just three hits, one double, one RBI and seven strikeouts. There's still a lot of time left and he has produced in the regular season, so there isn't any worry.
The team's other top prospect, who was recently named a surprising performer, Bo Davidson is also participating. Davidson had a breakout season, posting a 1.042 OPS and 11 home runs in Rookie Ball and Single-A. He has continued that in the opening days of the AFL.
The outfielder has four hits in 11 at-bats, including a double to go along with two walks just just three strikeouts. He jumped onto the MLB Pipeline Top 30 for the Giants, coming in at 25, and his continued success through the AFL would be huge for San Francisco and their minor league system.
The rest of the list of San Francisco prospects in the AFL are not big names, but getting invited to the Fall League makes the eyebrows raise no matter what.
Catcher Drew Cavanaugh has a double in four at-bats. Charlie Szykowny, a third baseman who reached High-A with an .813 OPS, has a homer and two RBIs.
The remaining players are pitchers and none of them have yet to throw a pitch.
The AFL is still just getting underway. It's a small sample size, but the league is a good way to measure who could be an up and coming prospect in the next couple of years.