San Francisco Giants Provide Update Status of Pair of Injured Starters
The San Francisco Giants have two starting pitchers that are at different points in their recovery from injuries.
Right-hander Jordan Hicks started a rehab assignment with Class A San Jose on Tuesday night, the next step toward a return to the rotation.
Meanwhile, Robbie Ray will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday, per multiple outlets following the team, including NBC Sports Bay Area.
He threw two innings, giving up two runs on one hit with two strikeouts. Neither of those runs were earned. He threw 27 pitches, 19 of which were strikes.
The Giants put Hicks on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 27 with right shoulder inflammation. The move was retroactive to Aug. 25. So Hicks is already eligible to return. This is his first stint on the IL this season.
San Francisco signed Hicks to a four-year, $44 million free-agent deal before the season and gave Hicks the chance to be a starter for the first time in his career.
It’s been an uneven season, as he started 20 of his 28 appearances and went 4-7 with a 3.90 ERA. He struck out 95 and walked 46 in 108.1 innings, a career high.
After he went two months without a victory, the 28-year-old moved back into the bullpen role he served in throughout his career in late July. He had one save and two holds and he shined in August before the injury, as he posted a 1.17 ERA.
In his five seasons prior to San Francisco he had 32 saves and 51 holds as a reliever.
The Giants put Ray on the 15-day IL on Aug. 27 with a left hamstring strain. This was a little more than a month after the left-hander returned from more than a year of rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
San Francisco manager Bob Melvin told reporters that Ray will throw 50-60 pitches in a live batting practice session. Before that, he threw a bullpen session on Saturday and two simulated innings on Wednesday.
Unlike Hicks, Melvin said that if Ray gets through live batting practice without an issue, he’ll go back into the rotation.
In seven starts with the Giants, he went 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA in seven starts, with 43 strikeouts and 15 walks in 30.2 innings.
San Francisco acquired the 2021 Cy Young award winner from Seattle in the offseason. For his career he is 77-73 with a 3.98 ERA in his 10-year career.