San Francisco Giants Reportedly Pursuing Trade for Superstar Outfielder Kyle Tucker
The San Francisco Giants made their splash when they signed star shortstop Willy Adames to a deal that now gives this team one of the best left-side infield tandems in baseball with him next to Matt Chapman.
It was a huge move for first-year executive Buster Posey, but with the NL West loaded and the National League on the rise, the Giants might have to do more to become contenders.
That's where Kyle Tucker could come into play.
The Houston Astros are listening to trade offers for everyone on their roster per their own general manager Dana Brown, and since the right fielder just has one more season under contract, teams around the league are seeing what it would take to acquire him.
San Francisco is reportedly one of those teams per Joel Sherman of The New York Post.
"The Yankees, though, might not be the most determined pursuer of Tucker as the Winter Meetings neared an end. The Cubs are seen as a strong player for the lefty-swinger and the Giants are also involved in talks with the Astros. The Phillies also had been among the teams that at least inquired and tried to find a package that would work with the Astros," the insider reports.
It's certainly not going to be easy to land Tucker.
They will be looking for a strong trade package in return considering Tucker is an MVP-caliber player entering the prime of his career.
"The Astros are prioritizing major league-ready corner infielders and starting pitching if they move Tucker," Sherman adds.
If the Giants want to get something done on this front, they will have to move fast.
Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported the Chicago Cubs and Astros are discussing the framework of a deal that would net Houston third baseman Isaac Paredes, outfielder Seiya Suzuki, and likely some prospects.
The names could change depending on how these conversations continue to progress, but that's the type of package it likely will take to land Tucker.
San Francisco knows that.
Adding the star slugger to an outfield that already features Heliot Ramos and Jung Hoo Lee would certainly be an upgrade over anything they've had for multiple years, but just how aggressive Posey is willing to be will be seen.