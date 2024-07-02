San Francisco Giants Reporter Reveals Key Update on Starting Pitcher
The San Francisco Giants have come into the month of July looking to find a way to claw their way back into contention.
Right now, the Giants hold a 41-44 record. They are not out of the playoff race by any stretch, but they need help. Thankfully, there will be two avenues for them to get help for the second half of the year.
Obviously, the most talked about avenue would be to go out and add talent ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month. However, there is a second route that will come naturally without the team having to make any trades.
Injuries have been a key factor in derailing San Francisco's season. They have seen many different starting pitchers miss time. One of them is veteran starter Alex Cobb.
Thankfully, it sounds like Cobb is making major progress towards a return to the field.
According to a report from Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Cobb could be ready to get back on the major league mound by around July 24th.
During the 2023 season with the Giants, Cobb was a solid presence in the rotation. He started 28 games, compiling a 7-7 record to go along with a 3.87 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP, a 3.5 K/BB ratio, and pitched a total of 151.1 innings.
At 36 years of age, Cobb is not the one answer for San Francisco. However, he will help be part of the fix to get the Giants' rotation back to performing at a much higher level.
Blake Snell and Kyle Harrison are both recovering from injuries as well. Keaton Winn is another name that has been out. The rotation has been decimated by injuries, but it's beginning to get close to full health.
Another name that hasn't played this season but is on the roster is Robbie Ray. He could be a major impact starter for San Francisco as well when he gets back on the mound.
All of that being said, there are still major questions that the Giants must answer. Even with that fact, getting all of their pitchers back on the field should be a huge part of the fix that is needed.