San Francisco Giants Reunite With Catcher in Latest Offseason Move
There could be a major move coming for the San Francisco Giants this offseason with multiple high-profile players linked to this team in free agency, and with them discussing potentially bringing back their ace Blake Snell, they could look like a contender on paper.
However, it's hard to project what Buster Posey might do in his first cycle as an executive and how aggressive he might be when attempting to add talent.
One move he just made, though, was reuniting with catcher Logan Porter, signing him to a minor league deal according to insider Ari Alexander of KPRC 2.
He was originally acquired by the Giants this summer in mid-June, but after a short stint in the organization where he played just over 20 games for their Triple-A affiliate, he triggered his opt-out clause and became a free agent.
It looked like that might have been a good decision when the New York Mets signed him to a Major League contract on July 22, but he never made an appearance after going 1-for-15 with their Triple-A team. He was then designated for assignment and ultimately outrighted when he cleared waivers.
The terms of what Porter and San Francisco agreed to aren't known right now, but he largely is being brought in as a depth piece.
The 29-year-old was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 by the Kansas City Royals, and despite never being considered one of their top prospects, he eventually worked his way into the MLB picture by making his debut on Sept. 12 in 2023.
Porter played in 11 games to close out that campaign, going 6-for-31 with a homer and three RBI with 11 strikeouts and five walks.