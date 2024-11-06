Giants Baseball Insider

San Francisco Giants Reunite With Catcher in Latest Offseason Move

The San Francisco Giants are reuniting with one of their past catchers.

Brad Wakai

Mar 4, 2023; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Logan Porter against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Surprise Stadium
Mar 4, 2023; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Logan Porter against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Surprise Stadium / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

There could be a major move coming for the San Francisco Giants this offseason with multiple high-profile players linked to this team in free agency, and with them discussing potentially bringing back their ace Blake Snell, they could look like a contender on paper.

However, it's hard to project what Buster Posey might do in his first cycle as an executive and how aggressive he might be when attempting to add talent.

One move he just made, though, was reuniting with catcher Logan Porter, signing him to a minor league deal according to insider Ari Alexander of KPRC 2.

He was originally acquired by the Giants this summer in mid-June, but after a short stint in the organization where he played just over 20 games for their Triple-A affiliate, he triggered his opt-out clause and became a free agent.

It looked like that might have been a good decision when the New York Mets signed him to a Major League contract on July 22, but he never made an appearance after going 1-for-15 with their Triple-A team. He was then designated for assignment and ultimately outrighted when he cleared waivers.

The terms of what Porter and San Francisco agreed to aren't known right now, but he largely is being brought in as a depth piece.

The 29-year-old was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 by the Kansas City Royals, and despite never being considered one of their top prospects, he eventually worked his way into the MLB picture by making his debut on Sept. 12 in 2023.

Porter played in 11 games to close out that campaign, going 6-for-31 with a homer and three RBI with 11 strikeouts and five walks.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/San Francisco Giants News