San Francisco Giants 'Shouldn't Forget About' Power Hitting Corner Outfielder
Let's set the record straight, the San Francisco Giants offense in 2025 should be much better than it was in 2024.
President of baseball operations Buster Posey made headlines just days into his tenure with the extension of third baseman Matt Chapman. He made more headlines this winter by signing shortstop Willy Adames to the largest contract in franchise history, a record that Posey himself held.
While Chapman will continue to man third base in 2025, he served as the club's best hitter in 2024. Adames has a career OPS+ of 109, and had a 118 mark in 2024, which will force Tyler Fitzgerald off the position and to one he is much more suited at playing, helping the offense and the defense.
There are still holes in the lineup, however, and the power the Giants have lacked for two decades now continues to be an area of concern.
There are not many options left available in free agency that can supply power outside of Anthony Santander, but there is one option available that is already in the Bay Area; Jerar Encarnacion.
He signed with the Miami Marlins as an international free agent in 2015 and was granted free agency after the 2023 campaign. San Francisco signed the slugger to a minor league contract in May of 2024, and he debuted for the big league team in August.
While his time in the Majors has not been great, a recent article from Grant Brisbee of The Athletic says the club should not forget about Encarnacion in their search for power.
"There are complications," writes Brisbee. "Encarnación was acquired and promoted by the previous regime, so we don’t know if the person whose eye he caught is still with the Giants. He’s also a right-handed hitter who’s limited to first base or corner outfield, which means it would be harder to carry him and Wilmer Flores on the same roster. The biggest wrinkle is that Encarnación is out of options, so the Giants would need to keep him on the roster all year. The odds aren’t just against him contributing to the 2025 season, they’re against him being on the Opening Day roster."
It is hard to deny the raw power that Encarnacion has at his disposal, even though it has yet to appear in Major League games to this point.
While the slugger may not reach the 30-home run plateau that has alluded the Giants since 2004, more consistent playing time and at-bats would serve him well and could see his power make an appearance in MLB.
2025 will be Encarnacion's age-27 campaign.
While he's making the league minimum, and with the club facing an uphill battle in the division anyway, it would not hurt anything to try.