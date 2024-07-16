San Francisco Giants Sign Left-Handed Reliever
The San Francisco Giants are heading into the MLB trade deadline as a team to keep a close eye on. They could choose to go either direction.
On one hand, they might look to buy talent to try and make a push towards the postseason. More than likely, they would try to acquire talent that could help them past the 2024 season if they do make bold moves to bring in players.
There is also a chance that the Giants could choose to sell talent and try to re-tool for the future.
All of that being said, San Francisco opted to make a move on Monday. They agreed to terms with left-handed reliever Clayton Andrews on a minor league contract.
Andrews has made just five MLB appearances throughout his career thsu far. He is a 5-foot-6 lefty and made his first big league appearance with the Milwaukee Brewers last year, playing in four total games, and played in one game this season with the New York Yankees.
This is an intriguing move for the Giants. They have been needing some left-handed help out of the bullpen. Perhaps Andrews could carve out a role for himself.
In 20 games at the Triple-A level this season, Andrews went 1-3 with a 5.84 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP in 24.2 innings.
More than likely, he isn't going to make his way to the big leagues, but no one should write him out just yet.
Expect to see more roster moves coming in the future for San Francisco. They could be busy at the deadline, but at the very least they're taking chances on players like Andrews to come in and work their way up.