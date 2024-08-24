San Francisco Giants Sign Son of MLB Legend to Minor League Deal
With just over a month remaining in the regular season, the San Francisco Giants have their work cut out for them if they are going to get into the playoffs.
Fighting an uphill battle since early in the year, the front office's decision to not sell off assets at the trade deadline puts that much more pressure on this team to get hot and secure one of the three Wild Card spots.
Injuries have played a factor throughout their season, something they're still dealing with right now as their starting catcher Patrick Bailey is on the injured list.
To combat that, they went out and signed veteran Andrew Knapp to be a placeholder, giving him the start in an important matchup on Friday against the Seattle Mariners.
That wasn't the only move the Giants made, though.
According to Maria Guardado of MLB.com, they have signed Cavan Biggio to a minor league contract.
The son of MLB legend and Hall of Famer, Craig Biggio, was most recently with the Los Angeles Dodgers before he was designated for assignment and ultimately released on Aug. 8.
He began his career with the Toronto Blue Jays when he was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. During his time there, Biggio put together solid seasons in 2019 and 2020 when he had an OPS+ of 113 and 122 respectively. He combined for 24 homers and 76 RBI during those years, accumulating a 5.0 bWAR.
Since then, it's been a struggle for Biggio.
His performance at the plate kept getting worse until the Blue Jays ultimately decided to trade him to the Dodgers earlier this season.
For San Francisco, this addition is a low-risk move considering he can play multiple positions across the infield and provide a left-handed batting option.