San Francisco Giants Star Third Baseman Thrown Off by In-Game Interview

The San Francisco Giants hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers for their final series heading into the All-Star break. Sunday's game was broadcasted on the Roku Channel and called by Stephen Nelson and former Giant Hunter Pence.
In the sixth inning of a 2-0 ballgame, the broadcast had Matt Chapman on for a chat while he was on defense.
Players being mic'd up during games has been a controversial topic. On one side, a lot of audience members are interested in hearing a player's mindset during a game and right before a play. The other side feels that it distracts players and the audience from the actual game being played.
Both announcers and audience members can miss important things becuase they are focused on the interview.
Chapman is a five-time Gold Glove and two-time Platinum Glove winner, so if anyone wouldn't get distracted on defense, it would be him.
Luckily, a ball was not hit to him while he was mic'd up.
But not because he was talking, but because he couldn't hear the signs.
Chapman was asked how he prepares for a given pitch when Robbie Ray is on the mound.
"With Robbie, you know, I think right handers are probably, something they're going to hit to me is going to be offspeed," the third baseman explained.
The way a defender lines up, especially the infield, is not guess work, though. Typically, the shortstop will also have a PitchCom and then relay the pitch using whatever signs the team uses. That way, the defense can prepare accordingly.
In this instance, Chapman was having to do some guess work.
"I usually get it from Willy. But the fact that I got my left ear with an earpiece in, I'm having a hard time hearing what pitch is coming," he told to the announcers.
Without the right communication, there could have been a miscue or even big error in a tight game against a rival.
Chapman not being able to hear Adames give the signs was a direct cause of this interview.
Sunday's interview was another point in the column for those who are against in-game interviews. If broadcasts want to do that, the safer option would be to talk to a player in the dugout who isn't playing that day or do it during exhibition games, like spring training or the All-Star Game.
It's a fun idea to do it mid-game, but it may not be the best option going forward.
