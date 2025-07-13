Giants Select Gavin Kilen With 13th Overall Pick of 2025 MLB Draft
The San Francisco Giants had the No. 13 overall pick in Sunday night's first round of the 2025 MLB draft, and with his first selection at the helm of his former team, Buster Posey and the braintrust took Tennessee shortstop Gavin Kilen.
Kilen, who transferred to the Volunteers from the University of Louisville, wrapped up his NCAA career with his best season yet in 2025.
The 21-year-old left-handed hitter posted a slash line of .357/.441/.671 while hitting 15 home runs, producing 46 runs batted in and stealing six bases.
Tennessee finished the season with a record of 46-19, hosting their own regional in the NCAA tournament and defeating Wake Forest twice in a row to earn a spot in the Fayetteville Super Regional, where the Volunteers were swept by Arkansas.
Kilen, a native of Janesville, Wisc. was previously drafted out of high school in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox, but opted not to sign and went the collegiate route instead.
With the pick, the Giants add a high-level prospect to their farm system, which ranks 28th in MLB according to MLB Pipeline.
The team's current top five prospects according to the same outlet are first baseman Bryce Eldridge, left-handed pitcher Carsen Whisenhunt, shortstops Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez and Jhonny Level and outfielder Dakota Jordan.
The Giants and Kilen's camp will now get to work on coming to terms on a signing bonus. The slot value for the 13th overall pick checks in at $5,524,300.
