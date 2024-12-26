San Francisco Giants Still Have Plenty of Work To Do in Free Agency
It has been a fairly busy offseason so far for the San Francisco Giants, with the team looking to improve after another season under .500.
For years, the Giants have been struggling to keep up in what has become a very competitive National League West. With great teams up and down in their division alone, winning has not been easy for San Francisco.
One of the reasons why the Giants have fallen behind in recent years is because of their inability to sign free agents. However, with the addition of Buster Posey this winter, that is starting to change.
San Francisco was able to make a big splash so far in free agency, as they signed shortstop Willy Adames to a massive long-term deal. Upgrading the lineup was a priority for the Giants, and they did just that by signing the talented shortstop.
However, there is still work to do if they are going to be competing in their division or for a Wild Card spot.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently highlighted the Giants as a team that has gotten off to a great start this offseason, but still has plenty of work to do.
“Adames was a great first step for upgrading an offense that narrowly edged out the Rockies for fourth place in the NL West in runs scored this past season. They're hopeful that getting Jung Hoo Lee back after he missed the vast majority of 2024 will help, too. That offense still has several question marks, though, and much more concerning is the fact that they haven't done anything to make up for Blake Snell opting out and going to the Dodgers.”
While the addition of Adames was a great one, the loss of Snell is certainly one that is being felt. With him going to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are a rival and within their own decision, that certainly stings for San Francisco.
However, while they did lose the talented southpaw, they are very much in the running to sign Corbin Burnes this holiday season. Burnes is arguably the best pitcher on the market, and that would be a massive splash for the organization.
While signing the right-hander would be a needle mover for the Giants, there is also the possibility that they miss out on him. If that was the case, while the Adames signing strengthens the lineup, their rotation would have taken a big hit this offseason unless another big move is made.
Even though the offseason is off to a good start, there is plenty of work still to be done for San Francisco.