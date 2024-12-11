San Francisco Giants Boss Buster Posey 'Thrilled' About Landing Willy Adames
The San Francisco Giants gave out the biggest contract in franchise history as Buster Posey's first big free agent move as president of baseball operations. until Tuesday, the move was not completely done, but the team announced it and had a press conference to welcome Adames to the Bay Area.
One person who everyone wanted to hear from was the man who made the deal himself, Posey. He, among other things, spoke on Adames with high praise.
"We just are thrilled that we got the best shortstop on the market. Great defender, great offense, clutch hitter, but most importantly, I'd say, by all accounts, Everybody I talked to…is we got a good person," the executive said of his attributes.
Adames was widely considered the best shortstop option on the market and one of the top hitters behind Juan Soto, as well. Shortstop was a desperate position of need for the Giants and has been for a couple of years now.
Since the news that Adames would be heading to the Giants came out, both Posey and Adames have been receiving nothing but praise. Posey also compared Adames to another signing of his that made headlines.
"Obviously, he's a very talented player, but I think just his willingness to buy into the grit mentality that there we want to be. We want to be a team full of guys like Matt Chapman, a guy that's going to be on the field and he's going to give it everything he’s got," Posey said of the new shortstop.
More details on Adames' contract came out, including that he will get $22 million with a $10 million signing bonus over the next two seasons, and $22 million the final five. Not only that, but there is no opt-out clause. Posey sees that as a plus.
"Yeah, it’s a commitment. Willy made to us and we made to Willy," he said.
Not only did Posey have good things to say about the latest addition to a new look Giants team, but his new All-Star teammate is excited to have Adames play behind him.
"Couldn’t be more excited to play with Willy. From the first time I played against him I knew that was a guy I’d love to share a field with some day. Plus it means I won’t be giving up any more homers to him," Logan Webb said in a text to The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser.
Adames is now the present and future shortstop in San Francisco. Although he has big shoes to fill, everyone surrounding the Giants seem to have nothing but excitement for the signing. Now, he will bring his 30 home run power to a lineup that has been lacking in that department for a few years now.
For at least the next five years along with Matt Chapman, San Francisco will have one of the most potent left sides of the infield in baseball.