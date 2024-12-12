Former San Francisco Giants Pitcher Praises Buster Posey, Willy Adames Deal
The San Francisco Giants made another big free agent signing by bringing in shortstop WIlly Adames to fill that role for them everyday. Since the news broke, it has been pretty widely applauded as a good move for San Francisco and their future.
At the Winter Meetings on Monday, former World Series winning pitcher, Jake Peavy, talked to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area praised both the signing and Buster Posey and what he's done as president of baseball operations thus far.
"Buster’s already made a nice move in getting another Willy. Willy Adames [is a] great player; left side of the infield, I absolutely love, moving Tyler Fitzgerald over [to second base] -- I like what he’s done already with people," said Peavy.
Given that the Giants handed him the largest contract in franchise history, he will be their everyday starting shortstop. Capable of hitting 30 or more home runs and playing a solid defense at a position San Francisco has desperatley been looking for, Adames made all of the sense in the world.
Tyler Fitzgerald filled the role admirably in 2024, posting an .831 OPS and 15 home runs in 96 games, but when a player of Adames' caliber joins the team, he will have no choice but to move to second, which fills another need for the San Francisco lineup, as well.
Peavy went on to praise Posey's work early on and the way he goes about getting it done.
"He loves the game of baseball -- he understands it to the nth degree -- but he understands that we live in a world of people and their personalities and character matter. Signing Willy Adames shows they’re committed to that, good start," the former Cy Young winner said.
Not only is he knowledgeable enough about the game, he knows how to get deals done and has shown that early on. First, he was able to help the Giants sign Matt Chapman to a long-term extension and then got a deal done with Adames.
Now, they will look to the pitching market next. However, Peavy still had more good things to say about Posey.
"Well, he holds you accountable in such a nice way. Buster’s not going to get in your face and really let you have it unless it gets to that point. He’s just very politically correct and just has a beautiful way of holding people accountable -- and that’s what wins. In the workspace in general, accountability within the team or people whose got to do something is critical. So, Buster will do that and bring what he values to the guys currently playing," Peavy said.
Posey is off to a hot start in his new role and former teammates and other people around him in the baseball world seem to agree with Peavy's sentiment. In a new era of Giants baseball, things are beginning to look up for the future of the roster as a whole.