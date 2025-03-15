San Francisco Giants Superstar Prospect Missing Spring Breakout With Alarming Injury
The San Francisco Giants have remained relatively healthy this spring.
The only really major injury so far has been to catcher Tom Murphy, who is dealing with a mid-back disc herniation.
However, the top Giants prospect has had some moderately concerning wrist issues for a bit now, and, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Bryce Eldridge will be missing the premier Spring Breakout event that showcases the best young players in the sport.
Manager Bob Melvin also stated this wrist issue will keep him out for a few more days.
Eldridge has already missed a few games so far this spring nursing his wrist, something that had a relatively low level of concern in the beginning. But with him set to miss more time in the coming days, including the Spring Breakout game, there is starting to be a bit more uneasiness.
The star prospect has only played eight games to date during this spring training period, and in that span he struggled quite a bit. So, it would have been nice to see him work through those difficulties against some of the other top prospects in the sport.
However, it seems he will only have a small sample size this spring, as there are only two weeks remaining before the regular season begins.
Still, when it comes to Eldridge and his future, the preferrable outcome is to be safe with his health to ensure he is able to play at the start of the season.