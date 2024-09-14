San Francisco Giants Superstar Prospect Promoted Again
With the minor league season coming to a close, the San Francisco Giants decided to promote their top prospect, Bryce Eldridge, to Triple-A, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.
This comes after the Double-A season ended and the Giants wanted to continue to get the youngster some at-bats.
Eldridge was just recently promoted from High-A to Double-A on Sept. 3.
The 19-year-old continued to hit the cover off the ball, slashing .270/.325/.459 with a .784 OPS, two doubles, one triple, one home run and four RBI, all in his first nine games at Double-A.
While it's very impressive for the first baseman to be on his fourth team of the season at such a young age, the promotion isn't necessarily because of performance.
There's no doubt San Francisco is high on Eldridge and were likely impressed with his short stint in Richmond, but this is simply to get the lefty more at-bats.
Richmond's season will end on Sept. 15, but Sacramento will still have six more games after that. Depending on how things are handled, this will give him the opportunity to get more at-bats before he heads to the Arizona Fall League.
2024 saw the former first round pick take a big leap.
He began the year as the No. 96 prospect in all baseball according to MLB Pipeline and now sits as the top Giants prospect and the 50th-best in the minors. He is also No. 4 on the first base list.
Eldridge was drafted as a two-way player, but San Francisco ultimately decided they preferred him as a hitter and had him specialize on that instead of also pitch.
It seems they made the right move as he has shown his ability to hit in a major way.
In 108 games across three levels, the 6-foot-7 first baseman is hitting .297/.376/.535 with 27 doubles, two triples, 23 homers and 90 RBI. His performance earned him a spot with the NL Futures Game team, in which he got a hit.
"This is a guy who will be a leader in the big-league clubhouse. I’m not sure when that’ll be, but you can see an aura and maturity level around him that you don’t see from a lot of 19-year-olds," said Travis Ishikawa, who's now the hitting coach for Single-A San Jose.
Eldridge is still likely a year away from the Majors despite him reaching Triple-A.
He will mostly likely start next season at Double-A with the chance to move back up to Sacramento, but 2026 seems to be his time frame.
Either way, Eldrige's development is something for Giants fans to get excited about.