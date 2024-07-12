San Francisco Giants Take Prep Pitcher in New Mock Draft
The 2024 MLB Draft is taking place on Sunday during All-Star weekend. As the draft gets closer, the way the dominos will fall starts to take a clearer shape. At the top, it's almost all but certain a couple of days out. With the San Francisco Giants picking at 13, MLB Pipeline has them taking high school pitcher Cam Caminiti. It is by no means exactly what they will do, but it gives an idea of what people are thinking the team will do.
Caminiti is a left handed pitcher from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. The cousin of former MVP winner Ken Caminiti, he is the top ranked high school pitcher on MLB Pipeline's Top 250. At just 17-years-old, the lefty was originally supposed to be in the 2025 class, but reclassified prior to this season and is still ranked 15th overall for Pipeline.
Like most high school prospects, Caminiti is a good two way player, but his ceiling is higher on the mound. He provides four at least above average pitches from the left side, which is what makes him so highly rated.
His fastball is his best pitch, and it is a plus pitch rated at a 60 on the 20-80 scouting scale. It sits around the mid-90s, but can touch the upper 90s and even hit 98, but scouts tend to think there is a higher celing on the velocity.
Of his three off-speed pitches, the slider and changeup are the better offerings. Both rated a 55, but the changeup is a newer pitch. He didn't start throwing it until this last season, but it quickly turned into one of his better pitches.
Despite the slider being rated higher than his curveball, a 50, both pitches are inconsistent. Due to "inconsistent finish," they can tend to get away from him on the mound, according to his scouting report. However, the slider is still the better pitch and misses more bats.
Caminiti is committed to LSU as it stands, but with these high projections in the draft, it's unlikely that he will step foot on campus. However, it will give him so negotiating leverage with whichever team drafts him.
If the Giants were to take Caminiti, he would be the first high school pitcher the Giants selected in the first round since 2011, when they took right hander Kyle Crick. The last left handed high school pitcher they took in the first round was Madison Bumgarner in 2007.
With the draft just a few days away, the mock drafts are starting to give a better idea of how the first round will shake out, and who will be available around each pick.