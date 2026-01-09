How Giants Helped Free Agent Star Wilmer Flores Unlock His Power

Ask Wilmer Flores about his time with the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants he’ll say he was “two different players.”

That’s how Flores put it to MLB Network during an appearance earlier this week. Flores, a free agent, hasn’t found a taker yet in free agency. He spent the first six years of his career with the Mets considered a “bat-to-ball” hitter, one that gets plenty of contact but doesn’t send it out of the park. With New York he hit just 68 home runs.

He joined the Giants as a free agent in 2020 and in six seasons he hit 92 home runs. So what changed? Flores explained how the Giants helped him.

Wilmer Flores’ Developing Power

"I still have a lot to give...staying ready."



13-year MLB veteran Wilmer Flores joined #MLBNHotStove to discuss his offseason training, the free agency process and more! pic.twitter.com/sg5Bj2PP33 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 8, 2026

He admitted that while with the Mets he just used his upper body to hit. When he joined the Giants, the staff helped him unlock his lower body. He gave much of the credit to then-assistant hitting coach Justin Viele, who is now the lead hitting coach for the Texas Rangers.

“I just didn't know how to generate power,” he said. “So, when I got to the Giants, I started using my lower half a little more and driving the ball. So, it wasn't just shooting the ball the other way. I was trying to do a little more damage.”

Flores topped out at 18 home runs with the Mets, which came in 2017. With the Giants he tie3d it in 2021, then hit 19 in 2022 and 23 in 2023 as he became a consistent power source for the Giants. Last season he slammed 16 home runs and drove in 71 runs as he slashed .241/.307/.379. His career in San Franciso ended with a slash of .249/.321/.426 with 92 home runs and 313 RBI.

He expressed his gratitude toward the Giants and their fans for taking him in and having him there for so long.

“My time in San Francisco was amazing,” he said. “It was a lot different than my time with the Mets. The way I see it I was two different players. I started my career with the Mets, and then I got to the Giants and things were a lot easier because I had a lot of experience.”

The 34-year-old would bring any team tremendous versatility. He’s played first base, second base and third base. With the Giants he played all three positions along with designated hitter. With the trade for Rafael Devers and his move to first base, along with the promotion of Bryce Eldridge, there was little room for Flores in 2026.

Free agency has proven slow for big stars like Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez and Flores acknowledged that. But he intends to play in 2026, and once the market loosens up he should find a taker.

