San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Named Player Analysts 'Want To See' in Fall League
The San Francisco Giants have had a few young players step up at the Big League level this year. They also have others in their farm system who could make an impact in the foreseeable future.
Of those players is Bryce Eldridge, a left-handed hitting first baseman.
Eldridge was viewed as a two-way prospect entering the professional ranks, but has focused on hitting. For good reason, too, as he's been one of the top hitters in the minors throughout the season.
Spanning over three different levels, with the highest being Double-A, he's slashing .293/.377/.537 with 23 home runs, 26 doubles, and 90 RBI.
It's uncertain when he'll get an opportunity to play for the Giants' Major League team due to being just 19 years old, but if he continues to impress, Eldridge could be somebody who gets called up earlier than expected.
The Fairfax, Va. native was drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft. Out of high school, he was the No. 12 overall player in the nation and the No. 1 ranked first baseman, according to Perfect Game. Eldridge passed up on his commitment to Alabama and signed for $4 million.
His decision seems to be the right one, as he's clearly ready to play professionally.
There will be ways for him to improve over the fall and winter months, including in the Arizona Fall League, which allows prospects to play and continue developing their game against some of the other top prospects in other organizations and farm systems.
MLB.com's prospect writers, including Jonathan Mayo, listed him as the player they want to see play in the Fall League for San Francisco.
"The best two-way prospect in the 2023 Draft, Eldridge has focused solely on hitting since going 16th overall last year. That decision makes a lot of sense because he's an advanced hitter with massive raw power, attributes that have translated into a .293/.377/.537 slash line with 23 homers in his first full pro season as he has climbed from Single-A to Double-A at age 19."
It hasn't been confirmed that he'll play, but that decision should come in the next few weeks.
It's always possible the Giants want to shut him down, as he's played in 106 games throughout 2024 already. However, being as young as he is, this is a good time to get him as many reps as possible.
If he does get the opportunity to play, San Francisco fans will be thrilled to watch him compete against some of the best youngsters in the league.