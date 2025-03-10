San Francisco Giants Top Prospect Predicted To Have Breakout Season
With spring training rolling right along for the San Francisco Giants, the team is hoping for a better outcome in 2025 than in years past.
For the last three seasons, the Giants have been under .500 and not in contention to make the postseason.
The franchise feels like they are in a bit of a strange spot currently with the team not necessarily being in a rebuild, but also not looking like a contender either.
Unfortunately, there are few easy games within their own division, with some of the best teams in the National League calling the NL West home.
With San Francisco seemingly stuck in a little bit of baseball purgatory, the team is going to have to hope that some players step up this season and contribute. Even though the farm system overall looks weak, they do have an appealing power threat coming up through the organization.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com recently spoke about top prospect Bryce Eldridge for the Giants as a player primed for a breakout season.
“Eldridge is the safe upper-minors top-100 prospect pick, but the two spots he can fill (first base and designated hitter) belong to a platoon of LaMonte Wade Jr./Wilmer Flores and Jerar Encarnacion.”
As the top prospect for San Francisco, Eldridge is certainly a player who could have a breakout season in 2025 considering his quick rise through the minors.
In 2024, the former first-round pick slashed .292/.374/.516 with 23 home runs and 92 RBI across four different levels of the minors.
The quick rise of the 20-year-old through the system was very encouraging for a team that needs to develop some young talent.
So far this spring, the numbers haven’t been great, but the sample size is also small. However, the talented slugger did mash a home run early on.
While starting in Triple-A still makes sense for Eldrigde, he will likely see a call-up in 2025 if he continues to tear up the minors like he did last year.
Currently, first base is a position that could certainly use a boost. The Giants not making any additions there is likely a clear indication that they don’t want to block their star prospect from coming up to the majors when he is ready.
Since slugging and offense overall has been an issue for San Francisco for many years, there is certainly a buzz around Eldridge as a prospect. With the potential to be a 30+ home-run hitter, it could end up being the young slugger who ends up being the first player since Barry Bonds to hit 30 home runs in a year for the Giants.
Overall, while Eldridge is a talented prospect, San Francisco must not rush him. However, if and when he gets the call, he will be poised to break out.