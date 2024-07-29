San Francisco Giants Trending Towards Trading Their Ace Pitcher
The San Francisco Giants have been mentioned in a ton of trade rumors over the last few weeks. A lot of those rumors have had to do with star starting pitcher Blake Snell.
After a rough start to the 2024 season that saw him deal with multiple injury issues, Snell has found his groove. Over his last four outings, he has been pitching at an elite level.
He has pitched 24 innings to go along with eight hits, two earned runs, seven walks, and 30 strikeouts. His ERA sits at an impressive 0.75 through that stretch.
Those are numbers of an ace pitcher that could completely shake up the landscape of baseball, depending on who ends up acquiring him.
According to a report from MLB insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network, there is a greater than 50 percent chance the Giants end up trading Snell before the deadline tomorrow.
Honestly, trading Snell would likely be the smartest decision for San Francisco. They are not going to be a top-notch World Series contender this season and Snell will likely opt to test free agency again after the 2024 season. Getting value for him now would be wise.
At 31 years old, Snell is looking to earn a long-term home with his play throughout the rest of the season.
Looking around the league, there are a few teams that could make a play for Snell. Among those teams could be the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, and possibly the New York Yankees. All of those teams are an elite starting pitcher away from possible contention.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with the Giants ahead of the deadline. Snell is just one of the players that could be moved.
Other names that could be on the move are Matt Chapman, Camilo Doval, and Wilmer Flores. Practically, most of the roster could be available for the right price.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors come out surrounding San Francisco over the next 30 hours. The Giants seem more likely to move Snell at this point in time than keep him.
He would be one of the biggest names to be traded and it's looking like that move is more possible than ever.