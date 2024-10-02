San Francisco Giants Urged To Poach Gold Glover From San Diego Padres
The San Francisco Giants will be sitting at home and watching other teams around Major League Baseball compete in the postseason.
Regarding talent, the Giants had an above-average team. However, at times, that talent was lacking.
Factor that in with their inability to stay healthy, San Francisco has a lot to do if they want to play for a World Series in 2025.
They completed task No. 1 in accomplishing that, letting go of Farhan Zaidi and replacing him with all-time great Buster Posey.
The decision to hire Posey wasn't a surprising one, as he understands this organization better than anyone in the world.
Having the former Giants star should also help attract free agents. After failing to land many of the top players on the market over the past few offseasons, San Francisco is still in search of a star offensive player.
It goes without saying that they need a star, but other free agents will be available who could help them improve on the margins.
Chris Landers of FanSided urged them to sign Ha-Seong Kim in the winter, a player who could give them just that.
"The utility man has experience with manager Bob Melvin in San Diego, and he's a decent bat who can play better-than-decent defense anywhere in the infield. Maybe he plays second if Luciano's defense doesn't develop; maybe he forms a shortside platoon with LaMonte Wade Jr. at first while Eldridge gets some more seasoning in the Minors. He's exactly the kind of player who can plug holes anywhere you need without blocking anyone more important to the franchise's future, which would make him a great fit."
Kim is out for the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery. A timetable for his return remains uncertain at this moment, but there's hope that he could return in 2025.
If the South Korean native is ready to go next year, he'd fix the Giants' issues at second base.
While his bat slowed down in this campaign, posting the worst numbers he has since his rookie year, he's still been a slightly above-league-average bat in two of his four seasons.
He owns a career OPS+ of 99.
Kim also won a Gold Glove Award in 2023 and finished in the top-15 in National League MVP voting, so there's certainly value in the 28-year-old.
His surgery could be an issue, but if San Francisco believes he'll be healthy, he looks to be an intriguing option.