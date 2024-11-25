San Francisco Giants, Veteran Catcher Agree to Minor League Deal: Report
It is anyone’s guess how the San Francisco Giants are going to operate this offseason.
The front office is under new management with Farhan Zaidi being relieved of his duties as president of baseball operations following the 2024 season. He was replaced by the team’s legendary former catcher, Buster Posey.
The three-time World Series champion has his work cut out for him to get the organization back to the level of play they achieved with him on the field. It will be interesting to see how his philosophy differs from that of the previous regime.
While no big moves have been made, yet, the Giants are on the board this offseason with a free agent addition.
According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, San Francisco has agreed to a minor league deal with veteran catcher Max Stassi. The Giants have not officially announced the deal. Most teams don't officially announce minor-league deals. In the case of a player like Stassi, the deal likely includes an invitation to Major League spring training.
He is currently recovering from hip surgery that he underwent this past June as part of the Chicago White Sox. It is the latest in a long stretch of injuries and personal matters that have kept him away from the field.
As Leighton noted, Stassi has appeared in only five rehab games over the past two seasons. But, he was productive in 2021 with the Los Angeles Angels, recording a 2.9 fWAR in 87 games.
That year, he hit 15 home runs and knocked in 35 runs, both career highs. His slash line of .241/.326/.426 was solid as well.
The last time that we saw the 2009 fourth-round pick in the Major Leagues was in 2022 as a member of the Angels. He played in 102 games and struggled mightily, recording a .180/.267/.303 slash line across 375 plate appearances and 333 at-bats.
He had nine home runs, 12 doubles and one triple while knocking in 30 runs.
Patrick Bailey is locked in as the team’s starting catcher, but Stassi could certainly work his way into the mix as a backup if he can prove that he is healthy.
After moving on from Joey Bart this past campaign, the Giants relied on Curt Casali, Blake Sabol and Tom Murphy as the backups. It was a bit of a carousel with the three catchers due to injuries. Bailey, Murphy and Sabol are the only Giants catchers on the 40-man roster.