San Francisco Giants Veteran Could Net Team's Top-Five Prospect if Traded
The San Francisco Giants have had another tough stretch, going 5-5 over their last 10 games. Just two weeks ago, it looked like they were turning things around, but another average stretch does bring some concerns about where the team is headed.
With the July trade deadline quickly approaching, the Giants are seemingly stuck in the middle. As a team, they haven't proven to be capable of putting together an extended stretch. However, San Francisco has the talent, and with multiple players expected to return from the IL in the near future, perhaps they could be that team.
Despite all of their struggles in 2024, they're just 3.0 games out of the third Wild Card spot.
Farhan Zaidi had some concerning comments on July 11, according to KNBR, hinting at the possibility of the team selling.
"We're 4 games under .500. Overall it's been a real disappointment. We pushed a lot of chips in with this team. We need the players to show what the right direction is for us. If we keep playing like we did for the last 5 days, we're going to have to think about selling and seeing some younger players"
It's tough to get too upset at Zaidi. The front office did what they had to do to better this team in the offseason, but injuries have completely derailed the season. Still, calling out the players on the roster is never a good look and something that he shouldn't be doing.
In the event that they do sell, Matt Chapman has been a hot name around the industry. Statistically, he's been the best player on the roster. His $20 million salary and ability to hit the open market again this offseason could pose some worries, but Grant Brisbee of The Athletic believes that he'd still net a top-five player in another team's farm system.
"Chapman’s series of player options are all reasonable, and they could be a feature, not a bug. He’s been the most valuable player on the Giants according to WAR, and he’s been the best third baseman in baseball according to WAA. My guess is that he would be in demand and could fetch a prospect in another team’s top five. But it’s still a tricky contract to trade."
All prospects aren't equal in each system, but the idea of getting a well-known prospect who could make an impact one day could excite the Giants.
If they get an offer they can't refuse, don't be surprise if they jump on it.