Proposed San Francisco Giants Trade Sends Away Big Offseason Signing
The San Francisco Giants made a couple of big signings this offseason, but could be looking for ways to get something in return for them at the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
As Rucker Haringey of FanSided pondered what San Francisco can get from a trade that sends Matt Chapman away, he found something that could work with the New York Yankees.
The deal would see Chapman sent to New York in exchange for right-handed pitchers Yoendrys Gomez and Zach Messinger.
After a rough start to the year, Chapman has completely turned things around to go with the improved play of the Giants as a whole.
The 31-year-old is slashing .241/.322/.423 on the season, at least looking like his average self.
San Francisco's big issue is that he has a player/mutual option after 2024 and can walk away with ease, making the team lose him for nothing. A contending team could trade for him as a rental.
This type of trade package isn't super exciting on paper, but could fill some needs with players that have the chance to turn into something better.
Gomez is the No. 17 overall prospect in the Yankees farm system. He's 24 years old, about to turn 25, and made his MLB debut last season but has only played in five games.
He's back in Triple-A where he has a larger samplle-size 14 games with a 4.21 ERA and 1.325 WHIP.
What has translated over the past few seasons is his ability to strike batters out with relative ease. He's averaged double-digit strikeouts in three of the last four seasons.
The Venezuela native has a little bit of starting rotation upside, but could also be a nice reliever if he can mantain an upper-90s fastball.
Messinger is a little bit lower in their rankings, but has had a nice career in the minors since being drafted out of Virginia in 2021.
In 17 games at the Double-A level this season, he had a 3.86 ERA and a 1.154 WHIP. He's another 24 year old, but given his success and the fact that he was in college, he shouldn't be in the minors for much longer.
His 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame offers some oomph to his fastball and slider combo thanks to his pitching motion. His peak in a big league staff likely comes as a late-rotation starter or extended outing reliever.
As the Giants search for answers in their pitching staff, these are two potential quick turnaround pitchers to make up for losing a star fielder.