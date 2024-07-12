San Francisco Giants Boss Calls Season 'Real Disappointment'
Everyone involved with the San Francisco Giants organization has been waiting for this team to figure some things out so they can turn their season around.
Sitting at 45-49 entering Friday's slate, they are still in the playoff mix just three games out of the final National League Wild Card spot, but to truly become a contending team, they need to start play consistent baseball.
Getting Blake Snell back from his second injured list stint and performing well should help things, but others within the rotation and throughout the lineup have to start producing or else this year will end in another missed postseason.
The struggles have not been off the radar for the Giants' president of baseball operations.
Following their 5-3 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, Farhan Zaidi went on KNBR 680 with Tom Tolbert and Adam Copeland to share his thoughts on what has occurred throughout this campaign.
"Look, we're four games under .500 now. We have some great storylines, [Heliot] Ramos, Logan Webb making the All-Star team for the first time. But overall it's been a real disappointment. I think we pushed a lot of chips in with this team. We're well over $200 million in terms of our payroll. I think we need the players to show us what the right direction is for us," he said.
That's a fair assessment of what has taken place.
Yes, it's been awesome for San Francisco to finally see their highly-touted prospect Heliot Ramos breakthrough and turn into the player that was expected of him when he was taken 19th overall in the 2017 MLB draft.
But the reality is, for how high this payroll is, the Giants have drastically underperformed.
Their aggressive offseason which revamped this roster caused expectations they would get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2021 when they lost in the divisional round after winning 107 games.
So far, they have not looked like that type of team.
There's still time for San Francisco to get things going now that they are getting some impact players back in the mix, but the front office needs to make a decision about if they are going to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline, keep this roster together, or even add more pieces.
Based on how they've played, that is going to be a tough call.
The market is shaping up to be one where teams who sell can get back a monster return because of how many teams are in the playoffs hunt. If the Giants were to start trading away some pieces, they would certainly get a haul that would help them in the future.
But, the organization made it clear this offseason that they wanted to be contenders right now. Pulling the plug on this group halfway through the year would signal this was a failed experiment and it's going to take even longer for San Francisco to be in contention again.
They'll certainly be a team to watch before July 30 arrives, but the fact that this has not been the performance they expected is not foreign to Zaidi.