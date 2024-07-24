San Francisco Giants Waiting for Next Top 100 Prospect
The MLB Draft offered Baseball America the chance to reset its Top 100 prospects in Major League Baseball. It was a chance for the San Francisco Giants to score a player on that list.
It didn’t happen. The publication didn’t list a single Giants prospect among its Top 100.
Because the list included players that were just drafted, there was a chance the Giants’ first-round pick, Florida State outfielder James Tibbs III, could have made the list. But he didn’t make the cut.
The publication hasn’t done its re-ranks for its Top 30 prospects for each team, so there’s certainly a chance the former Seminoles star could make that list.
But, for now, the Giants’ top prospect, Bryce Eldridge, is on the outside looking in.
San Francisco isn’t without talent. In fact, three of their top 11 prospects have made their way to the Majors this season.
Shortstop Marco Luciano, who is the Giants’ No. 2 overall prospect, made his MLB debut last season and has spent 10 games with San Francisco this season. In limited action he’s slashed .375/.444/.542/.986. He’s back with Triple-A Sacramento, where he was optioned after he was activated from the 10-day injured list in June.
With the River Cats he’s slashed .249/.381/.373/.754 with seven home runs and 34 RBI in 63 games.
Pitcher Hayden Birdsong, ranked No. 3, was called up in June and pitched in five games before he was optioned back to Sacramento. He is 2-0 with a 3.55 ERA in five starts, with 30 strikeouts and 12 walks in 25.1 innings. His last start was exceptional, as he threw six innings of two-hit baseball, allowing two earned runs, striking out 12 and walking two against Colorado.
He was sent back to Sacramento to make room for veteran Robbie Ray, but he could be back with the Giants soon.
Pitcher Landen Roupp, ranked No. 11, also made his MLB debut earlier this year and has been up-and-down with the Giants as a reliever. He hasn’t figured in a decision in 11 appearances and has a 6.06 ERA. He has struck out 15 and walked 10 in 16.1 innings. He was optioned back to Sacramento in early July.
As for Eldridge, he just returned to the minors after a trip to the MLB Futures Game, where he represented the Giants with the National League team. The Giants took him No. 16 overall last year out of high school and he signed for $4 million. He reached Class-A San Jose last year, as he batted a combined .294/.400/.505/.905 with six home runs and 18 RBI.
He started this season with San Jose and he was promoted to High-A Eugene in late June. His goal is to reach Double-A by the end of the season. He’s slashing .266.345/.461/.806 with 11 home runs and 55 RBI.