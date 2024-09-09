San Francisco Giants ‘Wish’ They Could Go Back and Trade Ace
The San Francisco Giants have played better in their last two games and still hold a glimmer of hope in the National League Wild Card. Still, it's unlikely that the Giants will make the playoffs, barring anything drastic happening over the next three weeks.
As the season comes to a close, the front office needs to assess the campaign. While there's been some good, much of the year has been a disappointment.
The front office can blame their injuries, lack of luck, or anything else, but the fact of the matter is that San Francisco wasn't good enough.
That seemed obvious a few months ago. However, they were still in the mix to make the postseason via the Wild Card, so they didn't sell at the deadline.
Does the Giants front office regret that a month and a half later? Perhaps so.
With Blake Snell, the chances of returning a top-100 prospect, or even two, seemed likely at the time. Prices at the deadline were outrageous, and if he had been dealt, there wouldn't have been much debate that he would've been the best pitcher moved.
A missed opportunity, especially if he leaves in free agency this winter, which many around the industry expect.
An issue, even a big one, that Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes San Francisco "wishes" they could go back and fix.
"There were rumors ahead of the deadline that the G-Men might be willing to move Snell and his massive player option for 2025, but it didn't happen. Since the beginning of July, he has made 11 starts with a 1.42 ERA, including a no-hitter against the Reds. Some lot of good it's done the Giants, though, who have played .500 baseball since the beginning of July and are now as good as dead in the wild-card race."
Hindsight is 20/20, and obviously, if the Giants knew they'd struggle after the deadline, they wouldn't have decided to keep him.
At the time, it seemed to be the right thing to do. The rotation was getting healthy, they were playing better, and they had the veteran talent to do the job. Instead, they fell on their faces.
With the offseason approaching, a lot needs to be done. After not moving Snell, hopefully, one of those things is bringing him back.
It remains to be seen, but his free agency will be one of the more intriguing situations around baseball this winter.