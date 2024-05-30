San Francisco Giants Young Starter Says He 'Would Have Gone In Again' on Harper
Entering the finale on Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants had already secured a series victory over the MLB's best team, Philadelphia Phillies. The only thing left to decide was whether they would be able to earn a sweep and payback what their opponents did to them on the road back in early-May.
Ultimately, the Giants couldn't get it done as the Phillies' bats woke up and took the third game.
San Francisco accomplished their goal, though, winning their fourth series in a row that now has them tied with the San Diego Padres for the second Wild Card spot.
However, all that was overshadowed by what happened in the fourth inning.
With Bryce Harper at the plate, the Giants' young starter Kyle Harrison threw a pitch that rode up and in on the two-time MVP. Harper stood and stared, barking a couple things towards the mound before another pitch went up and in two throws later.
As it appeared to hit the star slugger, Harper stood around the plate, prompting both benches to clear.
Nothing happened outside of that as cooler heads prevailed, but it did remind plenty of San Francisco fans about the incident seven years ago to the exact date where Harper was involved in a mound charging incident that turned into a melee and resulted in suspensions.
This time, emotions were held in check as Philadelphia's superstar admitted Harrison wasn't trying to hit him.
The 22-year-old is getting his second taste of Major League Baseball after starting seven games in 2023. He's trying to show he can become a staple in the rotation going forward after posting a career ERA of 4.15 to date.
When asked if he would do anything differently, the youngster didn't shy away from what took place.
"I would have gone in again. Why not?. We're trying to get guys out and it's a spot where I thought I could get him. It might have leaked a little bit too in but really just focused on the baseball side [of things] and tried to execute," Harrison said according to Michael Wagaman of NBC Sports Bay Area.
That's the right mindset to have.
Yes, the pitches went a up and in, but he didn't hit Harper.
Plus, he wasn't trying to purposefully plunk anyone, either. He was trying to get out one of the game's best hitters.
"Really just trying to execute pitches, that's all I was trying to do in that moment ... That's a good player, so got to put it in spots where he might not be happy," he added.
Harrison has shown that he belongs in the Majors as a starting pitcher.
At 22 years old, he should only continue getting better the more experience he gains.