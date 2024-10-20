Giants Baseball Insider

Under the Radar Infielder Could Be Next San Francisco Giants Breakout Star

With the San Francisco Giants looking at all options to get better next year, one player is seen as someone who could be their next breakout star.

Brad Wakai

Jun 26, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman David Villar (center) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Oracle Park
Jun 26, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman David Villar (center) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Oracle Park / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
It was a disappointing result for the San Francisco Giants in 2024.

After overhauling their roster by spending on high-profile free agents this past offseason, they were never able to string together long periods of excellence, which ultimately prevented them from making the playoffs.

However, not everything was bad.

The Giants had some breakout stars emerge in Heliot Ramos and Tyler Fitzgerald, who look to be part of their future. Matt Chapman silenced the doubters by putting together a great year that earned him a long-term contract extension that locks down San Francisco's third base position with a perennial Gold Glover.

Still, there are other areas that need to be upgraded, and it will be on new president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, to solve the riddle.

Before they go searching in free agency, the Giants will need to take a look at their internal options to see if they think anyone in their pipeline, or on the fringes of their Major League roster, can take that next step in their careers.

One player Nick San Miguel of Around the Foghorn thinks could be the team's next breakout star is David Villar.

The unheralded infielder only appeared in 11 games with San Francisco last year after getting 98 combined the previous two, but he was able to produce at the Triple-A level with 16 homers, 77 RBI, and a slash line of .260/.361/.441.

Like Ramos proved this past season, success in the MLB isn't always linear, and with a potential opening in the infield, he could have a chance to do what the rising star outfielder just did.

"The one position that could be open for Villar is second base. As of right now, second base is up for grabs. With Thairo Estrada certain to depart after a rough 2024, there figures to be an open competition for the position next year. Depending on how things shake out in the offseason, that competition could include Casey Schmitt, Brett Wisely, Tyler Fitzgerald, and Villar," writes San Miguel.

Fitzgerald would seem to be the leader in the clubhouse to hold that position, unless the Giants think he can handle shortstop duties full time.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Villar.

He was an unheralded prospect coming in, and despite reaching the MLB four seasons after he was drafted in 2018, there doesn't seem to be a direct pathway to playing time at the moment.

Still, with San Francisco looking at every potential way to improve, there's a chance he's given a shot and takes that opportunity and runs with it.

