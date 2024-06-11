Unlikely Hero Caps Wild Comeback For San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants needed a win. Austin Slater desperately needed a hit. And on Monday night, both got exactly what they needed.
The Giants were in serious trouble heading into the bottom of the 10th inning of Monday night's home game against the Houston Astros. The Astros had taken a 3-1 lead in the top of the frame and needed just three outs to close out the win.
They never got them. Brett Wisely greeted Rafael Montero with an RBI single to center field, driving in automatic runner Casey Schmitt and cutting the deficit to one. Heliot Ramos and Patrick Bailey followed with singles of their own, tying the game at 3-3.
After Michael Conforto reached on a fielding error by Montero and Jorge Soler grounded into a fielder's choice, that brought up Austin Slater with the bases loaded, one out and the chance to be the hero. All he had to do was put the ball in play and avoid an inning-ending double play.
Slater delivered, turning on an 0-1 95-mph sinker and smashing it off the left field wall for a game-winning RBI single, sending Oracle Park into a frenzy.
The hit was Slater's only one of the game, but he made it count. After the game, the slumping veteran appeared visibly relieved when talking to reporters about his big at-bat.
"It felt great. You know, I was just trying to get the ball in the air, stay short and simple," Slater said. "Obviously whenever you can come through big for your team in a spot when you've been struggling, it feels that much better. That definitely lifted a big weight off my shoulders, so that felt really nice."
It's been a rough season so far for the 31-year-old veteran, who's batting a career low .170 and still doesn't have an extra-base hit through 28 games. Monday's RBI was only his second of the season, and he has nearly twice as many strikeouts (15) as hits (eight).
That said, perhaps Slater is finally starting to turn things around. He's now hit safely in four of his last five games -- easily his best stretch of the season to date.
Meanwhile, San Francisco stayed within half a game of the San Diego Padres for second place in the NL West with the win. They've won four of their last five and will look to get back to .500 with another win on Tuesday night behind breakout pitcher Jordan Hicks.