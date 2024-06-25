Watch: Giants Outfielder Makes Willie Mays-Style Catch in No. 24 Jersey
It has been an emotional time period for the San Francisco Giants organization following the passing of their icon Willie Mays.
Ahead of their Rickwood Field game, the baseball legend announced he wouldn't be able to attend because of his poor health. Then, he sadly passed away before that contest was held.
The Giants have multiple tributes planned for Mays, and their first one took place during Monday night's game against the Chicago Cubs where all players wore his No. 24.
When talking about strictly baseball matters, this game was huge for San Francisco.
Their tough season only continues to put the playoffs more out of reach as they entered this contest six games under .500 and three back of the final Wild Card spot.
It looked like they would suffer another frustrating loss before they had an incredible three-run ninth inning rally that saw them score the winner on a bases loaded walk.
But to even get to that point where they had an opportunity to win, their young, breakout center fielder Heliot Ramos made an incredible Mays-style over-the-shoulder basket catch in the seventh inning that ended the frame and prevented the Cubs from scoring, keeping the score at 4-2.
Ramos has continued to impress since he got called up to The Show on May 8.
The former top prospect is slashing .301/.375/.534 with 10 homers, 18 extra-base hits, and 35 RBI in the 45 games he's played.
It's likely he wouldn't have gotten an extended runway with the Giants this year if Jung Hoo Lee hadn't gone down with his season-ending shoulder injury, and while no one is happy to see the Korean star on the shelf, this has also given the organization an opportunity to see what the talented 24-year-old can do.
And so far, it looks like he's here to stay.