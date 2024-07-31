What Does the Alex Cobb Trade Mean for San Francisco Giants?
The San Francisco Giants made a big move at the trade deadline, shipping away a pitcher that hadn't played for them this season.
After spending the entire start of the season on the injured list and just before making his season debut, San Francisco moved starting pitcher Alex Cobb to the Cleveland Guardians. In the deal, Cleveland sent over Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named later per Guardians Insider Mandy Bell.
Bresnahan is a promising pitching prospect. The southpaw wasn't ranked within the top-30 in the pipeline, but has had a stellar season in the minors that makes it easy to understand why the Giants were interested in him.
In the Arizona Complex Rookie League, he's had a 2.54 ERA with a 1.043 WHIP while striking out 12.3 batters per nine innings. He was recently called up to Single-A (which is where he'll start with San Francisco) and made one start where he gave up two runs in four innings.
"He’s 89-93 with a projectable frame, so I’m also banking on some more velocity here as well. He also has a promising slider and change, along with a deceptive delivery and control," said Next Year In Cleveland writer Justin Lada in a scouting report about the player. [He has] more control than command and I’m projecting a step forward by ranking here as well, but at this point in the system it’s more about upside for me since most of the rest of the system offers less safety anyway."
While he may not be the most well-known prospect, he has a high ceiling and could be a solid return for Cobb.
The 36-year-old veteran should help Cleveland a lot, if he's around the same level that he was at a year ago.
Over his two seasons with the Giants, the right-handed pitcher had a 3.80 ERA with a 1.312 WHIP.
While he's never been someone that strikes batters out at a super high rate, he rarely walks them and is one of the best at forcing ground balls.
His contract runs out at the end of the season, making him a rental for the Guardians. However good he may be, he probably doesn't move the needle for San Francisco. Picking up a solid prospect and a player to be named later should be viewed as a win for the front office. They've fought back to just four games back from a Wild Card spot, but they did that without Cobb anyway.