What is the Greatest Strength for the San Francisco Giants This Season?
As the San Francisco Giants fight for a Wild Card spot heading into the final month of the season, there are some things to be encouraged about in the future.
The Giants will be one of many teams in the National League heading into the final month of the season with a chance of making the playoffs. As San Francisco tries to move up in the standings, they have a strong offseason to thank for some of their success this season.
In the offseason, the Giants were able to sign both Matt Chapman and Blake Snell to some very team-friendly deals. For Snell especially, he was coming off a Cy Young award-winning season, but the Giants were patient in free agency and got him for a bargain.
Recently, Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report spoke about the front office of the Giants being its greatest strength.
“Three years ago, this section would have been about the Giants' coaching ingenuity. Now they're no longer anything special in that regard, and Blake Snell's and Matt Chapman's opt-outs could result in a quick dissolution of last winter's free-agent haul.”
“However, such a thing need not spell doom for San Francisco. Since taking over the front office in 2018, Farhan Zaidi has drafted Patrick Bailey, Tyler Fitzgerald and Kyle Harrison and overseen star turns by Logan Webb and Heliot Ramos. None of them is going anywhere anytime soon.”
It is so important in any sport to have a strong and stable front office. Teams that don’t generally do poorly , and the Giants have to be pleased with how Farhan Zaidi has done so far.
While the signings of Snell and Chapman were great ones in the offseason, it looks like they will be heading right back to free agency this winter because of their great seasons. However, even if the Giants lose Snell and Chapman, they have some young players to be excited about.
On offense, Heliot Ramos has had a great season, as he is batting .284 with 20 home runs and 64 RBIs. At just 24 years old, the future is very bright for Ramos, and the Giants will have to try and get some more talent around him in the lineup.
The pitching staff led by Logan Webb appears like they are going to be a solid unit for years to come, with or without Snell.
Overall, the front office of the Giants was able to put together a competitive team this season that has a positive outlook for the future. In the very challenging NL West, San Francisco should be pleased with their performance this season.