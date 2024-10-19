Who Led the San Francisco Giants Pitching Staff May Surprise You
The 2024 season was an up-and-down affair for the San Francisco Giants, who won 80 games and missed the postseason for a third straight year.
Looking to get things back on track, some big moves were made at the end of the year, as Farhan Zaidi was relieved of his duties as president of baseball operations and replaced by legendary catcher Buster Posey.
As a player, he helped the team win three World Series and he is hoping to bring the franchise back to prominence as a front office member. One of the areas of the team that should be his backbone moving forward is the pitching staff.
There were a few hiccups, but for the most part, this was a solid staff that would get the job done when their number was called. Who performed the best on the mound in 2024?
Here are the three best pitchers for San Francisco this past season.
Logan Webb
The ace of the staff remained as reliable as ever. Bob Melvin could rely on him to take the ball every time it was his turn through the rotation, making an MLB-best 33 starts. He also threw 204.2 innings, which was the most in the National League.
Webb is a true workhorse atop the rotation, as he topped the 200-inning plateau in two straight seasons; a feat that he is becoming rarer and rarer. His 3.47 ERA was the highest since becoming a full-time starter in 2021, but he remains reliable and earned his first All-Star nod.
Turning 28 in November, he should be anchoring this staff for years to come.
Ryan Walker
One of the most shocking things to occur during the 2024 season was the downfall of closer Camilo Doval. He struggled mightily, which led to Melvin having to turn to other players late in the game.
One that emerged and looks like the closer of the future is Walker. He was incredible this season, making 76 appearances and throwing 80 innings with a 1.91 ERA. 99 batters were struck out, as he has the stuff to succeed in crunch time.
Walker doesn’t walk batters to create a mess on the basepaths, and he earned the late-game role because of how well he performed. Entering his prime and year 3 of his career, the future is bright.
Tyler Rogers
This last spot could have gone to Blake Snell, but it took him about half of the season to find his groove. That was the case for Rogers, who has been a reliable option out of the bullpen for multiple seasons.
His 77 appearances were the most in the NL, as he threw 70.1 innings. The 1.5 WAR he recorded was second among relievers on the team, behind only Walker.
A 1.4 Win Probability Added was bested only by Walker and Snell on the pitching staff. Relievers can be volatile, but Rogers has been a reliable source of production out of the bullpen for years in San Francisco.