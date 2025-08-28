Willie Mays' Son Looking to Block the Sale of Some of the Legends' Personal Items
Michael Mays, son of San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays, says he's opposed to an upcoming auction selling off some of the Hall of Famer's more personal items. He has reached out to come up with a feasible solution for all parties involved, but he hasn't received any genuine feedback, according to a recent news story.
“I don’t care what they do with bats and balls and Gold Gloves, that car and houses — have at it,” the younger Mays told AL.com. “But these specific items, I’ve respectfully asked: Can these items be kept in a trust so that they don’t wind up on a plastic surgeon’s desk in LA? Can we do that? Or in a garage in Dubai? Can we do that?”
The auction is being held to benefit the Say Hey Foundation, and it includes a veritable treasure trove Mays merchandise. Some of the items featured are his 1954 New York Giants World Series ring, two National League MVP awards (1954, 1965), his 1973 New York Mets NL Championship ring, several Gold Glove awards (Mays won a total of 12 in his career), and his National Hall of Fame induction ring
Michael said he hasn’t heard anything from the charity and has contacted the Giants in the matter. So far, he hasn't gotten any feedback from the franchise, either. As the son of one of the greatest MLB players of all time, Michael says he wants some items used in a more fitting way than just being auctioned off. For example, he wants to loan Willie Mays' Presidential Medal of Freedom to the Smithsonian. He also stated that he felt some items should go to the Giants organization, so they can preserve his father's legacy.
“I was born to forward our family’s mission,” Michael Mays said. “That’s my life.”
David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, told AL.com that this is what the Hall of Famer wanted. Meanwhile, the Say Hey Foundation itself has not commented on the matter.
Many Experts Believe Willie Mays Could be the Greatest Player Ever
Willie Mays, who passed away in 2024 at the age of 93, broke into the big leagues with the New York Giants in 1951. He would go with the franchise when they made their move to San Francisco in 1958. In the twilight of his career, he would finish things off back in New York, playing a short stint with the Mets before retiring in 1973.
'The Say Hey Kid' would play in a whopping 24 All-Star Games, won 12 Gold Glove Awards, and was the National League's Most Valuable Player twice. He won a World Series ring with the Giants in 1954, which featured the signature defensive play of his career - his famous catch off the bat of Cleveland catcher Vic Wertz's bat has been immortalized in baseball history,
With a career that saw him hit .301, amassing 660 home runs, 1909 RBI, and a total of 3,293 hits, he is remembered by many baseball scholars as perhaps the greatest player of all time. Even 50+ years after leaving the game, Willie Mays is still considered baseball royalty.