Yankees Named Worst Potential Landing Spot For San Francisco Giants Ace
The San Francisco Giants are heading into a big offseason, as the franchise is looking to improve drastically with new leadership.
This winter, the number one goal for the Giants will be to try and lure a star to the Bay Area. San Francisco has been unsuccessful in trying to do so in recent years, but they were able to convince Matt Chapman to sign a big extension during the season and forgo free agency.
Buster Posey played a role in Chapman staying, as the new President of Baseball Operations might be the guy to help lead the franchise into a new era.
Chapman wasn’t the only big-name player that the Giants signed last offseason, as they landed Blake Snell right before the season started. Even though he was just signed last March, Snell has the ability to opt out and become a free agent again this winter.
After a strong second half of the season, the southpaw will surely be opting out to test free agency once again. Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report spoke about the worst possible landing spot for the left-hander, and he named the New York Yankees.
“It's generally wise not to put too much stock in a pitcher's performance at away ballparks, but Snell has a large enough sample size at Yankee Stadium from his time in Tampa Bay that it's difficult to ignore his struggles. In 12 starts and 48.1 innings at Yankee Stadium, he has a 2-5 record with a 5.77 ERA and 1.57 WHIP, though he hasn't made an appearance there since 2020. The Yankees already owe Carlos Rodón a ton of money and have big free-agency decisions to make with Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole, so they should steer clear of the Snell market.”
The Yankees being a poor landing spot for Snell makes a lot of sense. As mentioned, his numbers haven't been good in Yankee Stadium.
Furthermore, this offseason, the Yankees should be focused on keeping Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole if he opts out. While Snell is a very good pitcher, he isn’t a need for the Yankees, who will likely focus on keeping Soto and potentially upgrading at either first base or third base.
For the Giants, Snell should be on their radar to keep, as he and Logan Webb were a nice 1-2 combination when healthy. In the pitchers' friendly Oracle Park, Snell could have some great full seasons there if he is healthy.