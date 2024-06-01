San Francisco Giants Offered Star $50 Million Contract Last Year
The San Francisco Giants front office has improved over the past few years.
While the team hasn't played as well as many fans have hoped for, this past offseason was a positive indication of what's to come for the future of the organization.
If they can continue to spend money the way they have and land high-end free agents, the Giants will eventually find the success they're looking for.
This season saw them start slower than they had hoped, but May was a much better month for San Francisco. With players hopefully getting healthy soon, too, this could be the floor for how good the team could truly be.
Outside of landing free agents, keeping their own talent is just as important.
Camilo Doval, who made a name for himself as one of the better closers in baseball over the past few seasons, is the perfect example of that.
According to Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants offered Doval a contract in the $50 million range last year.
"The Giants demonstrated they want to make it a long-term arrangement with Doval, offering him a multiyear deal in the $50 million range last year, the Chronicle learned. The sides were unable to come to an agreement, perhaps because another closer, Edwin Díaz, had received a $102 million deal from the Mets not long before."
Making a long-term commitment to the flame-throwing right-hander would be a wise decision.
Over his four-year big league career, the 26-year-old has posted a 2.77 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. He had 27 saves in 2022 and 39 in 2023.
Having a lockdown closer to win games is as important as any other position on the roster.
Doval, who owns a 2.78 ERA this season in 22 2/3 innings pitched, is just that.
He's struggled with command issues at times, including this year, as he's walked 15 hitters. However, his 29 strikeouts are also impressive.
Doval doesn't hit free agency until 2028 but he could be an excellent candidate to get paid early.