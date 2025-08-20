Giants Should Not Be Concerned With Top Prospect Struggling in Triple-A
As the season continues for the San Francisco Giants, the team is looking for some bright spots after what has been a disappointing second half of the year.
Even though it doesn't feel like it was all that long ago that the Giants were a playoff contender, their hopes of making the postseason are now all but done. This was a team that showed a lot of promise and upside in the first half of the 2025 campaign but ultimately fizzled out.
However, with success for half a season, there is reason to be optimistic about the future for San Francisco. Even though the trade to acquire Rafael Devers didn’t result in more wins this year, he figures to be a fixture of the lineup for a long time.
Now, the Giants are going to start game planning what they think the roster could look like in 2026. With an improving farm system, the future does look a lot brighter under Buster Posey. Unfortunately, one of their top prospects who has flown through the system has struggled a bit.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some of the struggles of the Giants' top prospect, Bryce Eldridge, in Triple-A.
“He must first conquer Triple-A, which is instead mostly conquering him. He has a 33.3 K% overall in 43 games there, and he is also 6-for-40 since August 6.”
Should Giants Be Concerned About Star Prospect?
The struggles of the top prospect in the San Francisco farm system may have caused some concern for the franchise. Eldridge is profiled as one of the best power-hitting prospects in baseball, but his struggles in Triple-A of late might be delaying his MLB debut until next year.
With the slugger struggling to make contact and striking out a ton, that isn't going to improve if he gets called up to the Majors. Being brought up too early could cripple his development, and that is the last thing the Giants would want to do.
Working through making better contact and knocking down the swings and misses will be key for the former first-round pick going forward. With the team not competing in 2025 now, there is no rush to bring up their talented first baseman.
In 43 games in Triple-A, the numbers overall aren't terrible. He has slashed .236/.300/.497 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI. However, there has been a decline across his slash line from Double-A, and the Giants certainly would want to see his batting average and on-base percentage rise a bit before a potential call-up.
Even though he might be having some struggles, there should not be too much concern for the 20-year-old slugger.