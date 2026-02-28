Giants Rookie Bryce Eldridge Talks About Career Aspirations at First Base

Bryce Eldridge knows he must catch up to being the kind of fielder the San Francisco Giants need him to be at first base. Fortunately, he has an ace in the hole.

The Giants hired Ron Washington to be the team’s infield coach. One of the best coaches in the game, he’s considered responsible for developing former Athletics third baseman Eric Chavez into a Gold Glove player. It’s his job to turn Eldridge, who is just 21 years old, into a solid first baseman.

He’s doing double-duty because veteran Rafael Devers needs the same attention. But the Giants need both players in their lineup every day. One will play first base. One will play designated hitter. Eldridge knows that and has spent every day in spring training working with Washington to get better.

Bryce Eldridge on Ron Washington

San Francisco Giants infield coach Ron Washington. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Eldridge talked with the “Giants Talk” podcast about the work he’s putting in with Washington, who his known for his no-nonsense approach to making infielders better.

"He definitely kicks our butt a little bit out there and gets the legs fired up," Eldridge said. "But down the road, when hopefully I'm winning Gold Gloves with this team, I'm going to look back on it and say it's all worth it."

Yes, he has Gold Glove aspirations at the position. That’s music to Washington’s ears.

He recently spoke to KNBR radio about Eldridge. He’s impressed with the youngster’s work ethic and his ability to make quick adjustments from day to day to his fielding and his work ethic.

Washington mentioned a two-day period where Eldridge struggled with the weather, and he called him out on it. The next day, the first baseman had what Washington called a “perfect” day of practice.

“After he finished the last thing I told him, ‘Carry that into your day and then you carry it into tomorrow. That’s how your preparation has to be,’” Washington said. “Then he showed up on that couch with a big smile on his face talking about the work we did.”

The potential NL Rookie of the Year candidate Eldridge is going to have to produce like he did in the minor leagues to claim that award. He’s slashed .279/.360/.512 with 54 home runs and 194 RBI outside of the Bay Area. In his small sample size in the Majors, he slashed .107/.297/.179 with no home runs and four RBI. He played four games at first base and six at designated hitter.

Working with Washington, he has the potential to be one of the best all-around players on the roster for years to come.