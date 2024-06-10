San Francisco Giants Star Floated As Possible Yankees Blockbuster Addition
Things have not quite gone as planned for the San Francisco Giants so far this year.
After being aggressive in the offseason by adding high-profile free agents like reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, former World Series MVP Jorge Soler, Korean superstar Jung Hoo Lee, and elite third baseman Matt Chapman, they find themselves in a battle to make the playoffs.
Many viewed the Giants as a longshot to win their division after what the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off during the winter, but they were seen as a team who had a real shot of playing playoff baseball this year.
Despite the struggles they have had, and are having, San Francisco is tied with three other teams for the third Wild Card spot, sparking hope they will make the postseason for the first time since 2021.
That's why it was crazy when people were suggesting the front office might look to move some of their high-priced stars like Snell and Chapman.
Sure, if the Giants do fall completely out of the playoff picture before the July 30 trade deadline arrives, then they might look to get something back in return for these two who can hit free agency after the year by opting out of their contracts.
With that in mind, Zach Pressnell of FanSided put together a package where San Francisco ships out Chapman to the New York Yankees in exchange for pitchers Will Warren and Kyle Carr, and infielder Jorbit Vivas. All three are Top 15 prospects in the Yankees organization.
From New York's perspective, this is exactly what they need.
Third base is still a question mark even with DJ LeMahieu returning to the field. They also avoided paying Chapman a big contract in free agency, but could bring him in for a prorated amount of the $16.7 million he's getting paid this year after not handing him a megadeal.
It makes sense from their perspective, but would this help the Giants?
That's where it gets a little murkier.
Warren and Vivas are playing Triple-A baseball this season and both are struggling.
The 24-year-old right-handed pitcher has a 7.24 ERA across his 12 starts this year, looking overwhelmed with an opponent's batting average at .273 and WHIP of 1.52. Carr is slashing .187/.326/.227 in 21 games in 2024 after posting slash line of .225/.339/.294 across 26 games last season.
"The Giants would be taking a risk by looking to buy low on three high potential prospects. All three could continue to struggle and this trade could come back to bite San Francisco. But if they can figure it out, the Giants would win this trade easily," writes Pressnell.
Maybe the front office is interested in taking on this risk if they are out of the playoff picture and don't think Chapman will return.
However, it's hard to imagine they will be sellers at the deadline, especially when it comes to players they just signed a few months ago.