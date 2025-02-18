Gleyber Torres Reveals His Family’s Favorite Part About Leaving NYC for Detroit
Gleyber Torres signed with the Detroit Tigers during the offseason after playing his first seven seasons for the New York Yankees. Torres will play second base for the Tigers this season, a position he played for the Yankees for years, even after Brian Cashman said he wanted him to move to third last season.
Torres seemed surprised by Cashman's comments and in an interview with The Athletic he said that he had been under the impression that there was no bad blood between himself and the organization. But if there is, he's already moved on. Via The Athletic:
“To be honest, I don’t know what’s going on there,” Torres said. “I believed everything was good, but (now) I think no. So I don’t want to give any comments. … Whatever they have, they have. I’m just focusing on my goals this year, how to get better and help my team.”
Another great part about starting over in Detroit is learning what freedom truly means—not having to shave every day.
Now playing in Detroit on a one-year, $15 million deal, Torres arrived for the first full-squad day of spring training wearing Chanel earrings and rocking a well-groomed beard.
The Yankees’ facial hair policy no longer applies.
“My wife really liked it,” Torres said of the beard. “My family really liked it. First time I’ve done my beard, and I’m really happy to play with it.”
Happy spouse, happy house. You look good, you play good. It all applies here. When Torres hit a career-high 38 home runs in 2019 he probably wasn't even ready to grow a beard. Now in his late 20's we'll find out if that was the key to his power numbers.