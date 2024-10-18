SI

Side-by-Side Video of Guardians' Bat Flips From Comeback Win vs. Yankees Is Art

These bat flips will stand the test of time.

Tom Dierberger

Noel hit a game-tying two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth of Game 3.
The Cleveland Guardians crowned two new postseason heroes on Thursday night in rookie Jhonkensy Noel and veteran David Fry.

Both players are being celebrated for two things: Their clutch blasts in the Guardians' walk-off 7–5 victory over the New York Yankees at Progressive Field, and the elite bat flips that followed those absolute taters.

The Guardians were one out away from going down 3–0 in the ALCS before Noel, nicknamed "The Big Christmas," hit a no-doubter to left field and tied the game. He confidently flipped the bat away with both hands and watched the baseball sail into the Cleveland night sky.

"The biggest swing of his life," play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson said on the TBS broadcast. It was the biggest bat flip of his life, too.

Not to be outdone, Guardians journeyman outfielder David Fry walked it off with a two-run blast in the bottom of the 10th. His bat flip wasn't quite as aggressive as Noel's, but he gave it a more casual toss to the side—which made it just as great.

Both bat flips will be continuously played on highlight reels throughout Cleveland as the Guardians' run through October baseball continues. And they even look better while played at the same time:

MLB fans loved it:

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

