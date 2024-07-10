Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 10 vs Detroit Tigers
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs Detroit Tigers
O/U: 7.5
CLE SP: Tanner Bibee (7-3, 3.67 ERA)
DET SP: Reese Olson (3-8, 3.22 ERA)
Tanner Bibee
Guardians ace pitcher Tanner Bibee will make his 19th start of the season Wednesday night. The right-hander has emerged as manager Stephen Vogt's go-to starting pitcher in 2024, as Bibee has been the most consistent arm for Cleveland. The 25-year-old had a uncharacteristic start last week, giving up four runs on six hits in only 4.2 innings of work. His total strikeouts is set at 6.5 (+115) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in four of his last six starts.
Cole Keith
Cole Keith, an Ohio native, has been on fire against the Ohio teams as of late. In his past five games against the Guardians and Cincinnati Reds, the Tigers second basemen is 8-for-20 with three home runs and six RBI. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+140) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in five of his last seven games.
Reese Olson
The Tigers will roll with right-handed pitcher Reese Olson for the rubber match against Cleveland. The young starting pitcher has been an underrated name this year, as his 3-8 record does not accurately depict his 17 starts. Olson is coming off a solid outing against the Reds where he gave up one earned run on three hits in 5.2 innings. His total strikeouts is set at 4.5 (+105) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in three of his past five starts.
Jose Ramirez
The Guardians' extra-innings victory last night was fueled by All-Star third basemen Jose Ramirez, who went 3-for-3 at the plate with three walks. After not recording a hit in Game 1 of the series, Ramirez has returned to his usual self. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+105) at DraftKinsg Sportsbook.
Josh Naylor
After being announced as a reserve for the AL All-Star team, Josh Naylor has broken out of his recent slump. Last night, the Guardians first basemen went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI while knocking in the winning run. His total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
