Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 12 vs Tampa Bay Rays
The Cleveland Guardians, after losing a pivot divisional series against the Detroit Tigers, will look to bounce back in Friday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (+1.5) vs Tampa Bay Rays
O/U: 7.5
CLE SP: Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 5.22 ERA)
TB SP: Taj Bradley (3-4, 3.23 ERA)
Carlos Carrasco
The Guardians will kick off the three-game set with Carlos Carrasco on the mound. The veteran right-handed pitcher was inconsistent at the beginning of the year, but has recently found his groove within the last month. In his last start, Carrasco gave up three runs on six hits in five innings of work, which was enough support for the Guardians' offense to do their job at the plate. His total strikeouts is set at 4.5 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Yandy Diaz
Carrasco will be matched up against his former teammate, Yandy Diaz, in Friday night's showdown. The former Cleveland bat is on fire lately, having gone 8-for-19 with four runs scored and three doubles in his past five games. Diaz is batting .296 at home in 2024 and will be a focal point of the series for the Rays' offense. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+100) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Taj Bradley
Taj Bradley gets the nod for the Rays in Game 1, as the young righty will look to continue his success on the mound. Bradley is coming off a quality start against the Texas Rangers last week, where he gave up only one earned run off five hits in six innings. His total strikeouts is set at 5.5 (+100) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in four of his last five starts.
Steven Kwan
The Guardians' All-Star outfielder was part of the team's lackluster offense in the final game of the four-game set in Detroit. However, Steven Kwan will look to jumpstart the lineup in Tampa Bay, as Cleveland's leadoff hitter is batting an impressive .357 on the road this season. His total hits + runs + RBIs is set at 1.5 (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin he has cleared in two of his part four games.
Jose Ramirez
After a rough stretch against the Tigers, Jose Ramirez is due for a big night against the Rays. The Guardians' franchise third basemen is batting .273 in away games this year, which is higher than his batting average at home. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+115) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
